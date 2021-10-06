Guess Who This Karate Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Karate Kid Turned Into!
10/6/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this karate kid was a rap superstar with catchy hip-hop beats, he was just another sporty sweetie working his way up to a black belt in Chicago, Illinois.
This cute kid has been producing and recording hit songs that top the charts for nearly 2 decades in the music industry. You may recognize him as a solo act, but in 2007 he was one-third of a rap group with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.
Fans may know him by his fun stage name, but his close friends and family refer to him as Wasalu Muhammad Jaco.