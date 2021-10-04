Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!
10/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this blonde boy was using his powerhouse singing voice to bring audiences to their feet, he was just another cute kid kickin' back in Los Angeles, California.
This toothy tot is a certified professional when it comes to musical theater ... he's been singing on the big stage since he was 9 years old and even became the youngest solo artist to win a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical back in 2016.
Now, you can see him reprise his most famous part in the film version of the high school drama.