UFC Cuts Luis Pena Following Domestic Violence Arrest

MMA fighter Luis Pena -- aka "Violent Bob Ross" -- has been released by the UFC following his arrest for domestic violence last weekend in Florida, TMZ Sports has learned.

The UFC tells us they informed 28-year-old Pena's management team that his contract with the promotion has been terminated.

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena. Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment," the organization told us in a statement.

They continued ... "At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.”

Pena -- a lightweight fighter who has a 5-3 record in the UFC (9-3 professionally) was arrested on Saturday after his live-in girlfriend called police and told them the UFC fighter had roughed her up, claiming he punched her during an argument.

LP was taken to a local jail on multiple misdemeanor charges.

In a 911 call we obtained, Pena's GF is heard telling the dispatch operator ... "I really need the cops to come and get him out now. I have scratches and bruises all over me from him, I need him gone. I'm done, and I need help, please."