This Cool Personal Fireplace Will Light Up Your Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's cozy season again ... which means it's time to get with the program, and get some flame under your roof.

With temps dropping and homes getting chillier by the day, it ain't a bad idea to make yourself comfy with the innovative FLÎKR Fire2: Personal Fireplace -- which doesn't require any major renovations to your house or layout.

FLÎKR Fire features a refined, tasteful design with a custom-made quartz-like base that has a posh look. If you're feeling fancy, this is just the thing. It requires isopropyl rubbing alcohol to light up ... but only 5 ounces will give you about 45 to 60 minutes of burn time.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

With soot only where the flame touches (in a ventilated area), no carbon monoxide, and safe to cook over, FLÎKR Fire is as versatile as it gets. It's a neat way to roast marshmallows for some s'mores too. With winter coming up -- you'll be using it repeatedly, wowing your guests ... and using it as a great alternative to a space heater for any room.

Get it today for only $84.99 ... and add to your collection of home décor!