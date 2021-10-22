Levain Bakery’s Cookies Are Legendary, And Can Be All Yours

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're always jonesing for some delicious treats ... Levain Bakery might just be calling to you.

This New York bakeshop is more than just a neighborhood favorite these days after being founded in 1995. It's also a staple you can deliver around the world ... which is where this deal comes in.

Levain Bakery's selection of cookies is absolutely decadent -- choose from flavors like Chocolate Chip Walnut, Two Chip Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip ... and even Oatmeal Raisin.

All cookies are baked to order and come crispy on the outside with a thick and gooey center, rife with all your favorite ingredients ... including semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter morsels, chunks of walnuts, and more!

Grab your cookies in packages of four, eight, or 12 with six-ounce cookies all packed in cellophane bags and hand-tied blue ribbons to enjoy solo or to send to friends and family. You’ll get a cute gift box to share them in as well, so you don’t even have to worry about packaging them.

Pick out your own box of cookies now and pick them up from one of several locations or have them delivered to that special someone -- or you!