Halyna Hutchins Candlelight Vigil Held to Mourn Gun Death on 'Rust' Set

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to pay their respects to the cinematographer who was killed during the gun mishap on the set of "Rust."

Approximately 200 folks -- mostly in the film industry -- were on hand to mourn the loss of Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot after Alec Baldwin unwittingly fired a live round from a prop gun.

A number of those present were from the Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild.

The candlelight vigil was held in Albuquerque Civil Plaza, where somber music from violins filled the air, followed by a moment of silence to honor the 42-year-old cinematographer.

The moment was not just to honor Hutchins ... some mourners talked about fears they had over similar accidents on their films. "Her death shouldn't have happened. Union sets should be safe sets" ... this according to Liz Pecos, President of the local IATSE, the theatre and film union.

Some of the mourners read poetry and talked about Hutchins' "artistic spark and generosity."

There will be a similar vigil Sunday night in Burbank, and a large crowd is expected.

Hutchins' son and husband, Matt, flew to Santa Fe Saturday ... and met with a distraught Alec Baldwin.