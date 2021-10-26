Save Over $200 On The Belleza Blowout Brush

Treat Yourself w/ a Whole New 'Do ...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're looking for that perfect gift for any of the women in your life ... look no further than this low-priced beauty.

The Belleza Blowout Brush is the perfect gift for moms, wives, girlfriends, sisters ... pretty much anyone who enjoys effortless hairstyling will appreciate it.

This is a versatile round brush designed with gently curved sides ... perfect for smoothing hair. Meanwhile, the round edges create volume from the roots down to the very ends, producing beautiful, enviable curls.

The lightweight ergonomic design makes it easy to use -- and delivers even heat distribution throughout the hair strand. The Ionic Technology helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair's surface so it looks conditioned and smooth ... minus frizz and static. Hair looks super shiny and healthy as a result.

Complete with two speed and three heat settings, the Belleza is great for producing a variety of styles that last. Save over $200 and buy it now for just $39.99.