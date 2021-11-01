This Throwback Console Has 620 Classic Built-In Games!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Millennials and anyone before them will appreciate this -- a throwback of gaming that brings things back to the good old days ... and the best part is the price.

Take a walk down the memory lane of your childhood with this Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games -- which has a little something for everyone!

Featuring two hardwire joysticks ... it guarantees hours of intense games and fun with your pals. With its AV output and an adapter that can convert to HDMI, you can easily link it up to your TV for endless entertainment. And it's got 620 games to choose from -- so you'll never get bored.

It makes for a great gift for anyone with a healthy appreciation of the past and throwback consoles ... and is simply a must-have addition to your gaming collection.

Buy it now for only $45 ... and remember, it's never too early to get on the Christmas grind.