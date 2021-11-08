Take Advantage of Our Fire Wine Sale Ahead of Black Friday!
Fire Sale Wine It Up Ahead of Black Friday ... We Got All the Deals!!!
11/8/2021 11:42 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
Thirsty for a glass of wine??? Don't worry, and don't wait ... 'cause we got all the vino you could want and then some, which is at a major discount ahead of Black Friday when you use the code SAVE15NOV at checkout. Take a gander!
World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping
Travel the world, in spirit, with the World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping for $137.70.
Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles
No need to make wine runs to the store anymore, so long as you have the Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $79.89.
Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon
Get your cab on with the Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon for $75.65.
Wine Insiders: 12 Bottles of White Wine
The Wine Insiders: 12 Bottles of White Wine is cheaper by the dozen ... at just $67.15.
Build Your Own Box of White Wines
If you're looking for a "skinny" buzz ... snag the Build Your Own Box of White Wines for only $25.46.
Summer Favorites: 15 Bottles of Wine
Summer doesn't have to end in August, at least not with the Summer Favorites: 15 Bottles of Wine for only $55.21.
Customer Favorites: 12 Bottles of Wine
The Customer Favorites: 12 Bottles of Wine for only $46.71 is up for grabs, exclusively though us.
Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle: 15 Bottles of Wine
Cop the Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle of 15 Wines for only $55.25.
Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle: 12 Bottles of Wine & 3 Bottles of Margaritas
The Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle is now just $58.65.
The Fall BYO Back: Build Your Own Box of 4 Wines
Get the Fall BYO Pack of 4 Wines now for $25.49.
Prices subject to change.