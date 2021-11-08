These Premade Survival Kits Could Save Your Life

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

When it comes to emergency preparedness -- it's better safe than sorry ... which is why it'd be in your best interest to snag one of these for your home.

With a premade survival kit from Judy Kit ... it’s easy to keep life-saving products you’ll need at your fingertips in case that worst-case scenario arrives. There are three different Judy Kits currently available for purchase -- one for sheltering, another for evacuating.

Mobility is the primary priority with the Mover Max ... which packs an incredible 53+ life-saving essentials into a rip and puncture-proof, waterproof bag that you can grab and go. Supplies in the Mover Max include a Hand Crank Radio, a First Aid Kit (101 Piece), a Multi-Tool, Water, KN95 Masks, Glow Sticks, Meal Replacement Bars, Ponchos ... and more. The Mover Max can support up to four people for up to 72 hours.

For families of up to six that are more likely to evacuate than shelter in place ... The Protector is an even more robust go-bag than the Mover Max, with 87+ life-saving survival essentials inside.

If you’re serious about preparing your household for an emergency -- you’ll want to get a Judy Kit as soon as possible.