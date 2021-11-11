Guess Who This Gorgeous Girl Turned Into!

Before this smiling sweetheart was bringing the funny to audiences everywhere, she was just another dolled-up darling growing up in Inglewood, California.

This beautiful baby made her mark on the scene with her hilarious stand-up material and her kooky characters on television. With a passion for activism, this well-versed comedian has always been known to speak her mind ... which is why she has also been a great addition as one of the co-hosts on "The Real."