Guess Who This Gorgeous Girl Turned Into!

11/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this smiling sweetheart was bringing the funny to audiences everywhere, she was just another dolled-up darling growing up in Inglewood, California.

This beautiful baby made her mark on the scene with her hilarious stand-up material and her kooky characters on television. With a passion for activism, this well-versed comedian has always been known to speak her mind ... which is why she has also been a great addition as one of the co-hosts on "The Real."

Also, as the final episodes air this month, you can spot this actress in an HBO show set in her hometown.

Can you guess who she is?

