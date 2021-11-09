Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was coming out on top in the championships of music, he was just another mini-man posing for his school photo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This grinning guy launched into the industry when he was chosen as XXL's Freshman Class all the way back in 2011. He's encountered lots of wins & losses throughout his decade-long career including a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album and his famous feuds with noteworthy celebrities like Drake. However, now their beef has gone bad.