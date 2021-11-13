What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Lady Gaga turn into a horror story! Put on your best poker face and play this (love) game made up of sneaky switches!

The singing superstar -- and newest A-list actress on the scene -- wowed the paparazzi earlier this week as she arrived at the UK premiere of her eagerly awaited film "House of Gucci" ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Put your little monster skills to the test and spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!