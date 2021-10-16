What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Drake get your head out of the game! Take a real close look at these back-to-back photos and see if you can score any of the sneaky switches!

The rapper was cheering on the Toronto Raptors during their preseason game against the Houston Rockets in Canada last week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Take this one straight to the hoop and see if you have what it takes to slam dunk the differences between these two super similar snaps!