Stars On The Sidelines -- Famous NFL Fans Have A Field Day!

It's football Sunday and these famous NFL fans are heading to the stadium to show their support ... and they always get the best seat in the house!

Whether they are celebrating with their significant others like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, or passing down the tradition to their kids like Nev Schulman, these sidelined stars are scoring all the up-close action to their favorite players.

Brenda Song, Josephine Skriver, Nick Lachey, and Kevin Hart are just a few other sporty stars that are ready to have a field day!

Rush through this gallery of famous NFL fans on the sidelines and see who's cheering on your favorite teams!