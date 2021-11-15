Guess Who This Rosy Runt Turned Into!
Guess Who This Rosy Runt Turned Into!
11/15/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this blushing beauty was smacking down her opponents in the ring, she was just another rosy runt ready for her close-up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
This little lady is best known for being a fierce fighter and an epic threat to anyone facing her in the WWE ring. As the daughter of a famous Hall of Fame wrestler, she followed in her father's footsteps and has won numerous noteworthy titles.
Also, you can watch this athlete in all the behind-the-scenes drama on a reality show alongside fellow female WWE superstars, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.