Guess Who This Grinning Little Girl Turned Into!
11/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy girl was one of the funniest females on television, she was just another kid flashing a smile for the camera in East Cleveland, Ohio.
This cute kid has gained tons of acting experience with her features on popular comedy series ... but it wasn't until she scored a reoccurring role in a college-set satire that she became a familiar face to audiences all over.
Ever since the successful sitcom ended in 2015, she has made her rounds with iconic characters ... such as an Emmy-nominated guest spot on "A Black Lady Sketch Show."