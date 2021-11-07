Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this devilish photo is a comedic actor and musician who has been making audiences laugh for decades.

This mischievous man got his start in movies with his rambunctious persona and talent for physical comedy ... he’s kept his humor alive by teaching it to the younger generation.

You may recognize him as one half of the rock-n-roll musical comedy duo who are still performing live shows together after nearly 20 years. In the past, they even produced a festival in Los Angeles filled with supreme stand-ups and tunes that featured artists like Weird Al Yankovic, Bo Burnham, and his very own tenacious band.