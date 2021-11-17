Personal Breathing Training By Oumua Will Have You Inhaling Right!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

When it comes to working out ... sometimes getting your breathing right is one of the most important things.

Oumua -- an AI-powered personal breathing trainer -- seeks to help you increase your lung performance, endurance and well-being in less than 10 minutes a day.

If you're active in any way, shape or form -- you could absolutely benefit from breathing exercises. However, most people tend to shy away from breathing trainers because they're a bit weird-looking and make you salivate more than you should.

Oumua is different ... helping you combine healthy breathing habits with a great user experience and AI-powered technology. Plus, it looks pretty cool too, with a design inspired by space. You’ll feel cool when you take it out -- and start working on your endurance!

The Oumua can help with improving your lung capacity, boosting your energy, and even (believe it or not!) sculpting your abs. It's also incredibly fun, intuitive and rewarding to use.

It won’t feel much like doing exercise, though you’ll be doing just that!