Julius Jones' Death Sentence Commuted, Gets Life Without Parole

Julius Jones -- the man who Kim Kardashian has fought for -- will have his life spared, but remain behind bars.

Julius, whose case has gained national attention, will NOT be executed as was scheduled today ... instead, Oklahoma's Gov. Kevin Stitt is commuting Jones' death sentence to life without parole.

Stitt says he made the decision "after prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case."

The governor's decision falls in line with the recommendation from the Parole Board, who said Julius should not be executed but rather serve out a life sentence behind bars.

As you know ... JJ was charged and convicted for first-degree murder back in 2002, with prosecutors pinning him to the shooting death of 45-year-old Paul Howell.

Julius always maintained his innocence ... and there's been a lot made of the weak evidence in the case linking him to the murder, as well as racially charged undertones.

Kim's lobbied and advocated on Julius' behalf for a while, most recently reaching out to the Jones fam and shedding light on where things stood on his case.