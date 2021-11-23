Doughp’s Cookie Dough Cravings By Chrissy Teigen Is a Guilty Pleasure!

Get All the Dough You Can ...

There's nothing sweeter at this time of the year than scrumptious cookies -- and when it comes to cookies ... there's no better than these.

Nothing compares to Doughp’s Cookie Dough Cravings by Chrissy Teigen -- a scrumptious 3-pint pack of drool-worthy, legit cookie dough ... hand-picked by CT and the Cravings team.

A 3-pack includes pints of Chrissy Pie, a delicious take on her holiday Sweet Potato Streusel Pie recipe, but in cookie dough form. It’s been paired with two of Chrissy’s fave fall flavors ... including Cookie Monster (a cookies-and-cream flavor that’s blue) and Santa’s Doughp (a festive chocolate chip).

If your taste buds are intrigued, we got you covered. Chrissy Pie is a sweet potato cookie dough with candied pecans & cookie “pie crust” pieces. It has all the warming spices of the holiday season.

Not only is Doughp’s Cookie Dough Cravings by Chrissy Teigen delicious raw ... but it’s even better baked. And, it’s better for you than regular cookie dough, BTW -- thanks to its unique recipe.

Stock up on Cookie Dough Cravings by Chrissy Teigen before it’s all gone.