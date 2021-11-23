NFL's Marshon Lattimore Cuts Deal In Gun Case ... Sentenced To Probation

Marshon Lattimore has cut a deal with prosecutors to close out his gun case -- with the New Orleans Saints star agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 25-year-old showed up in court last Wednesday and pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon ... and he was sentenced to 180 days in jail but it was suspended, meaning he won't have to serve any of it behind bars as long as he successfully completes a year of probation, court records show.

He was also ordered to pay fines and fees.

Of course, it's all a solid deal for Lattimore -- as the cornerback was previously facing a felony gun charge that carried up to 18 months in prison if he was convicted.

Lattimore was hit with the charge after cops say he had a stolen gun in his possession in late March.

As we previously reported, Lattimore and three others were pulled over on March 26 in Cleveland after cops say the driver of the vehicle had committed multiple traffic violations.

Cops said Lattimore revealed to officers during the stop that he had a gun on his person ... and the weapon ultimately showed up in the system as stolen.

Lattimore was arrested and posed for a mug shot -- and body cam video eventually showed cops chastised him for putting himself in the situation during the stop.