Guess Who This Football Fella Turned Into!

Guess Who This Football Fella Turned Into!

11/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this football fella was one of the top country artists of his time, he was just another ballin' boy getting ready to score a touchdown in Delhi, Louisiana.

This sporty star has had a very long and impressive career ... which has spanned over 30 years with over half of his 16 albums reaching the top of the charts. A talented singer, producer, and musician, you can see him performing his hit songs all over -- he's even headlined Stagecoach in the past.

Now, he has three cute kids of his own in which he shares with a fellow beloved country singer.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later