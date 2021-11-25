Save 20% On These Xpods Pro Wireless Earbuds

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With so many wireless earbuds out there nowadays, it's hard sometimes to know which ones are worth your money ... but we're to point ya in the right direction.

For example, This pair of Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case is available through Black Friday -- and they stand up to Apple's line just as well ... if not better.

Designed to upgrade your listening experience ... these headphones feature great capabilities like noise isolation, beautiful acoustics, cutting-edge Bluetooth technology, and 25 hours of play time per charge.

One of the many fantastic deals you can find exclusively through TMZ, this Early Black Friday deal on a pair of Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case will save you 20%, bringing the price down from $69 to just $55.99 with code BFSAVE20.

The same deal applies for the teal-colored pair ... and the red-colored pair too. Get 'em today!