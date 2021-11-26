This Online Vet Service Can Save You Thousands Each Year

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Caring for your pet can be a burden -- but we're here to help you shoulder that load with a one-stop-shop solution.

Pawp, The Digital Clinic for Pets is a virtual option for your four-legged friend ... one that won't break the bank, and which can save you an unnecessary trip to an animal doctor in person.

Pawp is a subscription telehealth service that gives your dog/cat 24/7 access to licensed vets and pet professionals via text or video call. No wait times and no appointments required.

With your membership ... you're also given $3,000 a year for a pet emergency, and you get all this for one low monthly fee of $19 without a copay, deductible or credit check.

If you want quick answers for what may be wrong with your pet, simply click a button that says "Talk To Vet" -- and within minutes, you'll be chatting with a professional, who can guide you on the next steps if they feel it's warranted ... including pointing you to a real-life vet.

All you do is show up to the vet of your choice and have your pet's issue addressed. Pawp pays them directly before you even leave the clinic. And, one Pawp membership covers up to 6 pets -- at no extra cost -- even if they have preexisting conditions.