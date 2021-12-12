Get Softer and Smoother Skin with This Body Scrub

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With the chapping powers of winter here, your skin needs something that packs a little more punch ... and we've got just the ticket.

The skin-loving Body Glow Exfoliating Hydrator is part of BodyBlendz's Glacial Dip line, a gorgeous blue set of products meant to whip tired, dull skin into shape. It's a light blue scrub that you can work into your skin to take off dead skin, replacing them with smooth, hydrated skin that you can show off, no matter what time of year it is.

Plus, if you enjoy using it, there's more where that came from. The collection features items like the Glacial Dip Body Glow Exfoliating Hydrator, which uses ingredients like Australian Bentonite Clay, Green Coffee Extract, Aloe Vera, and essential oils to buff away dead surface skin cells.

Both products combine for a one-two punch that tackles inflammation, improves texture, and tightens skin.

Treat yourself with these pieces (or the two-piece set) and get softer, smoother, and more hydrated skin today. You can shop their entire BodyBlendz collection over at the retailer's site. You'll want to preserve every drop of moisture you can. Those cold winds and lower temperatures can do a number on skin. It's time to pamper yourself. You deserve it.