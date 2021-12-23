Beef Up Your Holiday Gift List with Restaurant-Quality Steaks

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This holiday season, skip the ugly sweaters and boring gift cards, and get your friends and family something they really want… like a big slab of delicious, aged beef!

The Chicago Steak Company specializes in hand-cut, Mid-West raised, Premium Angus USDA Prime beef - cut by Chicago butchers with five generations of experience!

Every steak they offer is certified USDA Prime or upper-1/3 USDA Choice, which is in the top 2% of beef worldwide. And, each steak is hand-selected and hand-carved to ensure you’ll get the best cut possible.

They’re also dry- or wet-aged to intensify their flavor and ensure they’re some of the tastiest, juiciest, and tenderest steaks you'll ever eat.

The Chicago Steak Company offers a variety of steaks and other meats, as well as assortment packs that make great gifts. There’s the Ultimate Grilling Assortment, and the Executive’s Gift Assortment, just to name a few. Or you can check out their Best Sellers page to get a better idea of all they have to offer.

So, if you're looking for the very best steaks on the market, the Chicago Steak Company has you covered. And, best of all, they’ll ship anywhere in the US. So, don’t wait. Click here to get started.