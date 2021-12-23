This Expandable Suitcase Is A Lifesaver And Currently $179 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Traveling ain't easy...especially when you're lugging around heavy, unwieldy suitcases and carry-ons between terminals.

You owe it to yourself to make things a little less stressful with the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase for only $169.98 (Reg. $349) with code MERRY15 during this holiday sale. You're saving $179, but also saving yourself from all that traveling drama.

With the Rollux, you have the freedom to use your bag as a carry-on or a full-size check-in suitcase, depending on what you need and where you're going. This suitcase expands 120% to become standard-sized luggage and collapses to become an efficient carry-on (and takes up less space when it's in storage).

Featuring an award-winning patented design and a luxe finish, it's the type of smart suitcase that shows off your style and gives you an overall put-together vibe. Don't worry about tough flights, either, because this bag is made of quality fabrics and the most durable materials.

During this exclusive holiday sale, enjoy $179 off and only spend $169.98 with code MERRY15 at checkout. Don't hesitate because this deal ends in just two days on 12/26.