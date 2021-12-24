Celebrity Christmas Trees 2021 -- Merry And Bright!

Hollywood is go big or go home when it comes to decor ... and Christmas is their time to shine like the star on top of the tree!

Some of your favorite stars -- like Kim Kardashian, Nia Vardalos, and James Charles -- are putting the extra in extravagance with their best holiday displays. A few are soaring to new heights with branches touching the sky while others are decking them out with the brightest lights.

The good news is Christmas isn't about who has the most decorations ... you can still impress Santa with all the holiday cheer you share with loved ones!