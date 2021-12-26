Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Holiday Scramble Guess Who!
12/26/2021 12:15 AM PT
Hidden within this toothy photo is a fabulous actress and singer known for her iconic roles on Disney Channel.
This peppy personality is breaking free from her signature pink color and replaced it with some bright red lipstick for the holidays in this warped-out pic. You may recognize her for her hilarious performances in classic Disney Channel television shows and movies ... one in particular where she is a musical fanatic and the ultimate diva of her high school.
Now, this Hollywood icon is a mental health activist and sharing her best self-care tips through social media.
Good luck workin' this out!