Oregon Dad Who Told President Biden ‘Let’s go Brandon’ Was Joking but Frustrated

The Oregon man who blurted out to President Biden, "Let's go Brandon," has tried to clarify his remark, saying he was joking, but he's clearly not apologizing.

Jared Schmeck was on a call with the Prez and First Lady on XMAS Eve, and it was super cordial ... even jokey. The 35-year-old, former Medford cop talked with J&J about Christmas presents for his kids and other non-controversial stuff. At the end of the call, Schmeck says with clear intent, "Let's go Brandon," code for "f*** Joe Biden."

Biden weirdly repeated the phrase and then at least made it appear the insult rolled off his back, as he continued to wish Schmeck a Merry Christmas.

As for regrets ... not even a few. Schmeck says he meant no disrespect, but telling the Oregonian, “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job."

If there's any question as to whether Schmeck meant it ... well, he posted the vid on his YouTube page.

Schmeck says he stands "100% behind what I did and what I said." He told the Oregonian he's not a Trumper but thinks Biden's way off base when it comes to federal vaccine mandates. He's also pissed off over inflation.