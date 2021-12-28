GemSpa Jewelry Cleaner & Sanitizer On Sale During Cyber Week

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get all of your old beloved jewelry sparkling like new with the Kathy Ireland GemSpa jewelry cleaning and sanitizing tool...and save 20% off during the second Cyber Week sale with code CYBER20.

The GemSpa is unique in its ability to clean AND sanitize all of your jewelry and guarantees jewelry store cleaning results. All it takes is 3 minutes of your time and the cleansing power of your dishwasher to get it done. One full cycle in the dishwasher and the Kathy Ireland GemSpa will remove 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses from your jewelry.

In times like these, it's more important than ever to be virus-free everywhere, and your jewelry is no exception.

The GemSpa is made with surgical-grade stainless steel and encased in heat-resistant, high-grade polymer. It has no mechanical parts to complicate matters, either.

This GemSpa comes with a one-month supply of Hydrogel to ensure thorough cleanliness. You won't believe the stunningly blinding sparkle of your favorite pieces of jewelry after GemSpa is through with them.