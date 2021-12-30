This Smart Sports Equipment Uses Technology To Drastically Up Your Game

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

DribbleUp will help you reach your full potential in basketball, soccer, and more!

By now, you’re probably used to high-tech fitness apps and devices like Fitbit that track your workout and help improve your routine. But, those generalized programs and gadgets are just the tip of the iceberg. With smart fitness gear from DribbleUp , you can actually vastly improve your performance for specific sports!

For example, if you’re serious about improving your ball-handling skills, the DribbleUp Smart Basketball gamifies training. It’s equipped with a sensor that syncs to your iOS or Android device through the DribbleUp Smart Basketball app. The app tracks the ball in real-time so you can chart your progress. And, with a DribbleUp online membership, you get access to dozens of live and on-demand training sessions from elite basketball coaches.

If your sport is boxing, these Smart Boxing Gloves from DribbleUp come with built-in sensors and a full-size boxing bag. You also get unlimited live and on-demand classes with professional trainers through the DribbleUp online membership so you can track your progress and perfect your form.