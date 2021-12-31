Guess Who This Tuxedo Tot Turned Into!

12/31/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 15
Instagram/Getty

Before this dressed-up darling was one half of an epic comedy duo, he was just another tuxedo tot ready to celebrate a big occasion in New York City, New York.

This top hat kid started his comedy career at a young age when he was cast in a sketch show catered to children of the same age. Most kid actors have started their careers from this hilarious series -- just like him -- by starring in spin-offs on the same television network ... one funny fella even made it on "Saturday Night Live."

Cheers to that!

Can you guess who he is?

