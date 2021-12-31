Stars Flashing Double Peace Signs -- Happy '22!
12/31/2021 12:30 AM PT
The year 2021 was SO last year ... and to help you remember we've broken into 2022 and wrapped up a big batch of stars chucking up two handfuls of peace signs to get you into that '22 vibe.
There's plenty of celebs like Kendall Jenner, Pedro Pascal, Emma Thompson, Idris Elba and many more celebs who have been photographed busting out the double deuces to bring you a little peace and joy.
Check out all 22 celebs in the gallery of A-list hotties breaking out the double digits to put your mind in a peaceful place.
Happy New Year!