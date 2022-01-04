Get Your Body Into Shape With This AeroPilates Reformer For The New Year

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Alright, we all know the New Year gets tons of people itching to improve themselves in some way ... so why not get yourself something you'll actually use?

If you've always wanted to use this type of exercise equipment to whip yourself into shape, there's no better time than now to take advantage of the sale and start 2022 on the right foot. The AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer is currently on sale for 20% off.

Not only is the AeroPilates Reformer a great way to burn fat, it also builds muscle, tones your entire body, and increases your strength.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

This Reformer offers four levels of spring resistance and you can use any eight combinations of the two light resistance springs. For example, use the wide and padded foot bar for more traditional Pilates, or up the ante with a more challenging workout by switching the foot bar with the Patented Cardio Rebounder.

This package also includes FREE online access to two AeroPilates Video Packages, including the Primer and Basic Workout Package, so you'll feel motivated from the get-go. 2022 is coming so get into gear with this amazing deal for $542.99.