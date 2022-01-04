Guess Who This Book Worm Turned Into!

Before this baby with a book was taking on iconic roles in film, she was just another pigtail princess skimming through a children's story in Inglewood, California.

This studious sweetheart debuted her talents on the screen when she scored a series regular role on a hit VH1 show revolved around a fictional cheerleading squad ... she was perfect for the character because she had been a Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader in real life back in 2010.