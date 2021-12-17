Guess Who This Cool Cat Turned Into!

Guess Who That Cool Cat Turned Into!
12/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this animal lover was a staple character on some of the most beloved television shows, she was just another cool cat feline herself for the camera in New York City, New York.
This cuddled-up cute kid got her leading role in an ensemble cast at the young age of 10 years old ... and she remained an important character -- and key member to the dysfunctional family -- in the dramatic comedy series for 10 years.
Now, she's moved on to acting as part of another famous family rebooted from a classic 1988 sitcom.