Guess Who That Cool Cat Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cool Cat Turned Into!

12/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this animal lover was a staple character on some of the most beloved television shows, she was just another cool cat feline herself for the camera in New York City, New York.

This cuddled-up cute kid got her leading role in an ensemble cast at the young age of 10 years old ... and she remained an important character -- and key member to the dysfunctional family -- in the dramatic comedy series for 10 years.

Now, she's moved on to acting as part of another famous family rebooted from a classic 1988 sitcom.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later