Guess Who This Little Spiderman Turned Into!

Before this superhero sweetie was one of the biggest heartthrobs on television, he was just another little Spiderman fan getting all dressed up to save the day in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This cute kid's spidey senses were tingling to get on the big screen, and when he was cast alongside the Olsen twins, that is exactly what he did. He always had fairly small roles in feature films, but it wasn't until he scored a reoccurring role on "One Tree Hill" that he finally rose to stardom.