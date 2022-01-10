This Indiegogo-Funded Massage Gun Is $130 Off

1/10/2022 12:00 PM PT

A massage doesn't have to be a treat you only give yourself every once in a while ... it can be the full-proof therapy you go to time and again, and forever.

With the O'Yeet NEX Pro Massage Gun, you can give your sore, tired muscles a little TLC whenever you want.

This Indiegogo-funded massage gun provides deep tissue muscle recovery as the most in-demand product of its kind. Offering the perfect balance of amplitude/depth (0mm), adequate force (60lbs), and speed (up to 3,500RPM), the NEX Pro gives immediate relief after every use. This therapeutic product will quickly become your go-to after every workout or long, hard day at work.

The NEX Pro reaches 30% deeper into muscles than the average massage gun on the market and features 4 speed modes ranging from 1,600 to 3,500RPM. Each speed mode has its own singular benefits, depending on your needs. The NEX Pro further has 8 detachable massage heads that make it ideal for use all over your body. Enjoy up to 240 minutes of sustained run time too.

Save 36% off and spend only $229.99 (Reg. $359) on this successfully-funded massage gun that blows all others out of the water. For real.

