This Personalized Pillow Provides A Level Of Comfort You’ve Never Experienced

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 62 percent of adults aren’t satisfied with their sleep. And one of the main reasons people aren’t getting quality sleep is because they simply aren’t comfortable.

That’s right, one of the leading causes of sleep loss is a lack of comfort. And comfort is truly unique to you and your personal experience. So when it comes to custom comfort, you need to know about the first and only customizable pillow brand, Pluto Pillows.

Pluto Pillow makes sure you sleep on the pillow of your dreams. It all starts with a questionnaire that helps the company design pillows customized to your body stats and sleep style. The answers you give are leveraged by an algorithm used in Pluto Pillow’s patent-pending pillow-building process.

To finetune this process, Pluto Pillow synthesized a variety of data about what people like about their pillows, as well as what they don't. They combined this information with the training and education of sleep researchers to develop a process that results in a pillow that’s tailored specifically to your needs.

Every one of Pluto Pillow’s 35 variations features a solid foam core encased within an outer plush pillow. Every other detail about your pillow is determined by your answers to the questionnaire. This includes the density, filling additives, outer cover thickness and quantity, cooling fibers, and your pillow core’s height.

So if you’re ready to find out what custom comfort feels like, click here to learn more about Pluto Pillow.