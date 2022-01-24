This Innovative Toothbrush Will Forever Change How You Clean Your Teeth

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Brushing your teeth seems like a no-brainer, but guess what? You're doing it wrong.

With the SymplBrush Starter Kit, all user error that results in cavities and tooth decay is eliminated. SymplBrush harnesses the power of twenty toothbrushes working simultaneously to deliver an effective and safe clean that keeps your pearly whites as clean as possible.

Clinically proven and safe, SymplBrush's stretch-fit design can fit a variety of mouth sizes. It also delivers 5-7mm of bristle movement and up to 900 strokes per minute. This amazing design allows the bristles to reach and touch every tooth surface for 5-10 seconds when used in the 30-second guided mode. Compare this to the 1.5 seconds when using a traditional manual toothbrush for the recommended two minutes. It's a huge difference!

What's more, the ergonomically designed handle is easy to grip and use for brushers of all abilities. The pressure-sensitive motor even senses excessive force and pauses automatically to protect your gums.

Spend only $169 on the SymplBrush and never use a traditional manual toothbrush again. Experience a deep clean and keep your teeth healthy and strong every time with this remarkable product.