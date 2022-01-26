Guess Who This Brunette Boy Turned Into!
Guess Who This Brunette Boy Turned Into!
1/26/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this handsome mini-man was making audiences laugh with his kooky television characters, he was just another smirking sweetheart ready for his school portrait in Waterloo, Iowa.
This cute kid got his start when he and his two best friends formed a hilarious comedy group ... they rose to fame with their online antics and eventually earned a well-deserved spot on a lineup of Comedy Central shows.
Now, this comedian has shown off his singing voice in pitchy pictures and even scored a role alongside John Goodman in an off-beat, dark comedy streaming on HBO.