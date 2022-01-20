Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!

Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!

1/20/2022 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this rosy-cheeked runt was casting spells on audience members everywhere, he was just another blonde boy dressed up in a suit and bowtie in Epsom, United Kingdom.

This cute kid was only a few years older than this when he scored the role of a lifetime in a fantastical film series ... where he could be quite the snake at school. The adapted novel is one of the best-selling books around the world.

Just a few weeks ago, he joined the entire cast for a long-awaited reunion special to discuss the magical experiences of the epic franchise.

Can you guess who he is?

