Little Laura in 'Logan' 'Memba Her?!

Little Laura in 'Logan' 'Memba Her?!

1/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 15
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

European actor Dafne Keen wasn't even a teenager when she took on the life-changing role of the genetically created mutant weapon with claws, Laura -- who's made from Logan's (Wolverine) DNA and is ultimately saved by her biological dad -- in the 2017 action-adventure finale "Logan."

DK was cast alongside some X-Men icons including Patrick Stewart as long-lost leader of the mutant team, Charles Xavier ... AKA Professor X ... and of course, hunky Hugh Jackman as the run-down retired X-Men and limo driver turned father figure, Logan .... AKA Wolverine.

Guess what she looks like now at 17 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later