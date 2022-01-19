Little Laura in 'Logan' 'Memba Her?!
1/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
European actor Dafne Keen wasn't even a teenager when she took on the life-changing role of the genetically created mutant weapon with claws, Laura -- who's made from Logan's (Wolverine) DNA and is ultimately saved by her biological dad -- in the 2017 action-adventure finale "Logan."
DK was cast alongside some X-Men icons including Patrick Stewart as long-lost leader of the mutant team, Charles Xavier ... AKA Professor X ... and of course, hunky Hugh Jackman as the run-down retired X-Men and limo driver turned father figure, Logan .... AKA Wolverine.