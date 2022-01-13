Janey Briggs in 'Not Another Teen Movie' 'Memba Her?!
1/13/2022 12:01 AM PT
East Coast actor Chyler Leigh was still a teenager when she was cast as the nerdy girl Janey Briggs -- who has her swan moment at John Hughes High School and transforms into the school hottie -- in the super funny 2001 spoof film "Not Another Teen Movie."
Jaime Pressly as the rude cheerleader, Priscilla, Eric Christian Olsen as the bro-y best friend, Austin ... and of course Chris Evans as the hunky football star in a whip cream bikini, Jake Wyler.
Leigh can more recently be spotted on top TV shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Supergirl."