Little Paul Maclean in 'A River Runs Through It' 'Memba Him?!

Montana native Vann Gravage was only 7 years old when he was cast as the cute kid version of the mischievous younger brother Paul Maclean -- who lives a life of fly fishing and adventure-seeking alongside his older brother Norman Maclean -- in Robert Redford 's Academy Award-winning 1992 film "A River Runs Through It."

The coming of age classic is packed with A-list actors including Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the young version of the big bro, Norman, Craig Sheffer as the adult Dartmouth grad who returns home, Norman Maclean ... and of course Brad Pitt as the hometown big fish and gambler and grown-up version of, Paul Maclean.