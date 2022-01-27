Train Like A Gold Medal–Winning Olympic Athlete With This Sildeboard

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Bored or frustrated with your everyday workout routine? It's definitely time to think outside the box.

Get training worthy of an Olympic athlete with the innovative Brrrn Board sliding board for only $299.

Backed by gold medal-winning Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno, the Brrrn Board is a 6-foot adjustable board that provides a premium slide board experience. Challenging but fun and exciting at the same time, the Brrrn Board helps improve your balance, mobility, and endurance through lateral movement while minimizing joint impact and stress.

Featuring hundreds of on-demand workouts in eight categories, the Brrrn Board will quickly become your new favorite piece of workout equipment. Choose from sliding exercises to working on your breath and everything in between. Please note: it works best for people over 5'6".

The board is made of eco-friendly and recyclable materials and true natural rubber wood to ensure durability. You won't find a better sliding board experience anywhere else.

Elevate your fitness journey today with a Brrrn Board purchase that you'll be using for years to come. You won't regret it.