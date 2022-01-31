This Classic Beach Cruiser Packs An Electric Kick

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You’ve probably noticed more and more eBikes on the streets. They’re gobbling up a big share of the bicycle market, and they’ve attracted celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Momoa who both enjoy the emissions-free, electric motor-assisted fun. By combining pedal power and electric power to give you that extra oomph, eBikes have become the 21st century choice for a ride, whether it’s for a commute or a day at the park. And when it comes to eBikes, the Sol Eclipse Electric Cruiser Bike from Blix is the ideal choice



Combining modern engineering and technology with a classically cool beach cruiser look, the Sol Eclipse is designed for a smoother and brighter ride. It features a wide, comfy saddle, bigger, cushier 2.4” tires for an improved riding experience, a more powerful 750w rear hub motor for a get-up-and-go boost, and a new LED light for any-time riding.

The Sol Eclipse comes in a range of fun colors, and the Blix modular design allows you to customize the bike for carrying picnic baskets, bags, or whatever else you may need for your next adventure.

Built for safety, the Sol Eclipse has automatic power-off, puncture-resistant Kevlar technology tires, and reliable mechanical disc brakes. The bike is also built for performance, with a battery that holds a 45-mile charge to power between one and five levels of pedal assist. Oh, and it can even charge your phone as you ride!