This Revolutionary Service Is The Cheap, Worry-Free Way To Care For Your Pets While Traveling

Since the onset of the pandemic, about 23-million American households have acquired a cat or dog. Roughly 90 percent of dogs and 85-percent of cats are still in those homes and will not be rehomed in the near future.

With all of the love and companionship that we get from our furbabies, it can be hard for pet lovers to travel. Boarding an animal for multiple days can add up quickly, and it can be scary to invite a stranger into your home to care for your pet. However, the days of worrying about your pet while you travel are over thanks to Trusted Housesitters.

Trusted Housesitters verifies and reviews pet sitters through their pet-loving community all for a simple yearly fee. With an annual owner plan, you can connect with kind and caring sitters all year long who will keep your pets safe and happy whenever you're away, free of charge!

How it works is simple. You start by purchasing an owner plan and creating a listing with lots of pictures of your pets and home, then add dates whenever you're going away. Next, you receive applications from or reach out to verified and reviewed sitters. Finally, you leave your pets safely at home with the sitter of your choice and are welcomed back by healthy and happy pets.

It couldn’t be simpler. Start the process of discovering your next favorite pet sitter by signing up for Trusted Housesitters today.